A MAN who secretly filmed his colleagues as they used the toilets at a hospital has been sentenced for voyeurism offences.

David O’Hara, of Sea Coast Road in Limavady, was sentenced at Belfast Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to voyeurism by planting a camera in a unisex toilet.

The 44-yer-old was sentenced to five months behind bars for the offences of voyeurism and voyeurism installing equipment. He was also sentenced to ten months on licence for both offences.

O’Hara will also be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years and received a Restraining Order for five years as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

“O’Hara secretly filmed his victims and carried out these heinous acts purely for his own sexual gratification,” the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Ferguson said in a statement issued today.

“No-one has the right to film another person in an intimate setting without their express consent. It is just not acceptable,” he added.

“The women in this case displayed immense courage throughout.

“Their tenacity and resolution to bring this man to justice, will encourage anyone else who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward to police.

“Officers will investigate all reports of sexual offences. We will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes.”

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