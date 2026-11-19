A PUBLIC appeal has been issued to try and track down the relatives of hundreds of children who were buried at the site of a former mother and baby home in Co. Galway.

A list of 802 names of those buried in the grounds of the home in Tuam has been issued this week in a bid to help locate their family members.

The Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (ODAIT), which is overseeing the ongoing excavation of the site, is asking relatives of the children buried there to give a DNA sample.

“The Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (ODAIT) is today launching its public information campaign to encourage eligible family members to come forward and provide a DNA sample to help identify those buried at the site of the former Mother and Baby Institution in Tuam,” they said in a statement.

The organisation has already taken 74 DNA samples from eligible family members. Describing them as a “living link”, the ODAIT said: “This campaign marks an opportunity for other eligible family members to come forward.”

They added: “The DNA samples together with the information gathered from the forensic excavation and analysis of the human remains will assist ODAIT in attempting to individualise and identify the deceased.

“This process is complex and identifying the human remains will be hugely challenging and is only possible with the support of the family members.”

Work to excavate the grounds in Tuam has been underway for more than a year. The total number of remains of infants unearthed at the site is currently 109.

During that time, ODAIT has identified an additional six names which were not previously on the lists of ‘796 Tuam babies’ that were believed to be buried at the site.

This included one death previously identified as a possible adult but now confirmed as a child.

The full list of 802 names, together with their date of death and age at death, are listed on ODAIT’s website.

“ODAIT understands the sensitivity of publishing this new information, it may be the first time a family becomes aware that their relative died in the institution,” the organisation said this week.

"In publishing the list of the deceased, according to the records available to ODAIT we are seeking to balance, on the one hand the privacy of living relatives and on the other the interest for family members to recognise their relatives’ names; to have the opportunity to either provide a DNA sample or object to the provision of a DNA sample," ODAIT Director, Daniel MacSweeney explained.

"I want to thank the family members for taking part in our public information campaign and ask anyone who thinks they might be related to someone who died in the Tuam Mother and Baby Institution to contact our team, by phone +353 (0)1 539 1777, email [email protected]or visit our website www.odait.ie for more information," he added.

Eligible family members have until September 24, 2027 to apply to provide a DNA sample to help identify their family member.

Anyone who wishes to lodge an objection to the participation in the identification programme of another eligible family member has until February 26, 2027 to register it.

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