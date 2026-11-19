TELEVISION presenter Marty Whelan has teamed up with An Post to launch its Christmas campaign.

The star, who fronted shows such as Millionaire and Fame and Fortune and is the long-term host of Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest coverage, helped launched the campaign this week.

In it he shares his love of sending and receiving Christmas cards while urging people to pay attention to the all-important Christmas posting dates.

“I have always been a fan of sending cards, and each year I receive so many lovely ones from listeners and old friends,’ he said.

“I like to hold on to cards from years past that have a special meaning.

“Among my collection, I treasure a Christmas card that I sent to my parents at a very young age.

“It obviously meant so much to them that they kept it safe for decades, and now, I do the same because it brings them closer at Christmas.”

He adds: “You don’t realise when you’re writing a card just how much your words can mean to someone now and for years to come.

“For such a simple act, it can carry so much joy and comfort to the recipient.

“There’s something special about sending a physical card, particularly when it’s sent early; it really shows that you care and that you are thinking of them this Christmas.”

An Post has confirmed the last dates for posting cards and parcels going to Australia, New Zealand, and Asia in time for Christmas is December 8.

December 8 is also the deadline for sending parcels to the US and Canada, although you have until December 11 to send cards to those regions.

“We know that our customers love the great Irish Christmas traditions of family get-togethers, icy swims and bracing walks to work off the festive feasts,” An Post Head of Communications, Anna McHugh said this week.

“Sending cards with a special message to family and friends is also at the heart of an Irish Christmas,’ she added.

“So much can change over the course of a year – a card can mean a great deal to those who have experienced loss or ill health, or lost touch with family or friends.

“Christmas is the time for connection and reconnection with those who have made a difference in our lives.

“At this special time of year, some messages are truly worth more when you write them down.”

An Post has also unveiled its special Christmas stamps for 2026 which feature a selection of traditional and humorous images.

The stamps, by artist Sally Caulwell, include an Angel, the Three Wise Men, a Phoenix Park Deer and a Snowman wearing an Aran Jumper.

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