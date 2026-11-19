FOUR Irish authors have been nominated for the 2027 Dublin Literary Award.

Seventy-one novels are vying for the title, after being nominated by ninety libraries in forty-one countries around the world.

The annual award, sponsored by Dublin City Council, recognises both authors and translators and comes with a €100k prize - making it the most valuable prize in the world for a single work of fiction.

If the winning book has been translated, the author receives €75k and the translator receives €25k.

What makes the competition further unique is the fact that all nominations are submitted by libraries around the world.

The four novels by Irish authors are A Beautiful Loan by Mary Costello, Everything That Is Beautiful by Louise Nealon, Filly by Rosamund Taylor and Land by Maggie O’Farrell.

The winner will be selected by a judging panel featuring the likes of Wendy Erskine, Anne Enright and John Banville, and led by non-voting Chairperson Professor Chris Morash.

The Seamus Heaney Professor of Irish Writing at Trinity College Dublin has led the judging process for the competition since 2019.

First the panel will select a longlist of 20 titles, before whittling that number down to a six-book shortlist which will be announced on April 7, 2027.

The winner will be announced on May 20, 2027 during the International Literature Festival Dublin (ILFD).

“As the things that make us human seem to be encroached upon all around us, the novel remains defiantly human,” Professor Morash said.

“For that reason alone, we need novels today more than ever.”

Brendan Teeling, Acting Dublin City Librarian, thanked the judging panel for taking on the task of selecting a winner from this year’s nominated books.

“Every book on this list was put forward by a library – ninety of them, in forty-one countries – so this is a list chosen by librarians and their readers, and that’s what sets the Dublin Literary Award apart," he said.

“Thirty of the novels come to us in translation from twenty-one languages, and twenty-two are first novels, so there’s plenty here that readers in Dublin won’t have come across yet.”

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