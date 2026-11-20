IN ENGLAND, Oliver Cromwell is commemorated with a statue outside the Houses of Parliament, but in Ireland his name remains synonymous with massacre and dispossession.

Now, a letter of apology from Oliver Cromwell’s birthplace has taken a Cambridgeshire woman, Shirley Bowers, on a journey through Irish towns and across the Atlantic, seeking recognition for people whose suffering she believes has too often been forgotten.

Bowers has spent years building relationships with communities affected by Cromwell’s campaigns. Her work now also embraces descendants of people transported from Ireland to Barbados in the 17th century.

Now 80, Bowers told the Irish Independent she had been “overwhelmed” by the response to an apology agreed by church groups in the Cambridgeshire town.

Her involvement began after a Dublin-born friend described Huntingdon as “a place of death” because of its association with Cromwell.

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