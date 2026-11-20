I WAS in a nice old pub in an Irish city recently.

I was there with my daughter and her friend. I didn’t know her friend very well but I knew she was from somewhere in the Irish midlands. I knew she was in her mid-twenties like my daughter.

I knew these were two fairly typical young Irish women of that generation, if there is such a typical thing, that is.

I knew they were both born in Ireland and had grown up here and gone to school here and met in college here. In the course of the conversation, though, the friend talked about the fact that she wasn’t actually born in Ireland but in Spain when her dad was working there and that while her mother was indeed Irish her dad was from Scotland.

They talked casually then about a few people they had in common and some of whom I knew.

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