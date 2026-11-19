SHARON Horgan’s latest comedy Youth has been commissioned for a second series.

The show, written by the London-born star, who was raised in Bellowstown, Co. Meath, premiered on HBO last month.

It tackles the world of middle-aged women and follows 50-year-old divorcee Alex, played by Horgan, in her search for sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her grown up son.

Rupert Friend, Sharlene Whyte, Aran Murphy and Robbie Gee also starred in the eight-part series.

This month it was confirmed that series two is now on the way.

“I’m so happy to get another opportunity to live out my emotional and biological crises on HBO,” Horgan said as the news was announced.

“I can’t think of a better platform to air my UTI problems on,’ she added.

“The response to Youth has been beyond what I could have hoped for.

“I’m so grateful for the response and the chance to work with this incredible cast and creative team once more."

HBO’s Amy Gravitt said:“In a way that only she can, Sharon has created a show that makes us howl with laughter and with tears – often in the same moment.

“Each performance in Youth is more delightful than the next.

“Along with our partners at Merman, we are so thrilled to have this brilliant ensemble back for another season.”

Produced by Horgan's production company Merman, which has been responsible for the likes of Amandaland, Bad Sisters and Vladimir, the Irishwoman is also executive producer on the series.

Youth series one is availbale to stream now on HBO Max.

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