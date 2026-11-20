FRANK SHOVLIN’S magisterial study of John McGahern has at last brought us a comprehensive biography of one of the most important Irish novelists of the last 100 years.

The author of groundbreaking novels and short stories, including The Dark, The Pornographer and Amongst Women, McGahern has long been a popular and bestselling writer studied in schools and universities.

But, even as the poet laureate of rural Ireland in the 20th century, he had long been an enigma given his almost fanatical commitment to personal privacy.

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today...