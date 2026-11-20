FOLLOWING the Democratic Party’s successes in the US midterm elections, the son and grandson of Irish emigrants are set to occupy two of the most powerful positions in the US Congress in January.

Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle, who represents Philadelphia and whose father, Frank, emigrated from Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal, is expected to become chairman of the House Budget Committee. Massachusetts congressman Richie Neal is set to return as chairman of the influential House Ways and Means Committee.

Together, the Irish American lawmakers would oversee congressional committees at the heart of federal taxation, spending, healthcare and economic policy.

For Boyle, the moment represents a remarkable family journey. His father arrived in Philadelphia from Donegal in 1970 at the age of 19 and spent decades working for the city’s transport authority while raising a family that would produce two Pennsylvania politicians.

Speaking on the night of the Democratic election victories, Boyle described the result as the party’s strongest performance in more than two decades.

“Based on what I was seeing in the Florida results, Georgia and then very early in Texas, it was all consistent with a blue wave,” Boyle said. “These results are so positive for Democrats, it seems on track to be our best election result in at least 20 years.”

Boyle also highlighted the significance of two prominent supporters of Irish causes assuming such influential positions.

“The fact that if these results hold, Richie Neal will return as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee and I will become chairman of the Budget Committee, those are two of the most important committees in Congress,” Boyle said. “It’s great for those of us who care about Irish issues to have both of us in two very key positions like that.”

Both Democratic lawmakers have long been active in the bipartisan Congressional Friends of Ireland group and have been strong advocates for the Northern Ireland peace process.

Richie Neal, whose grandparents emigrated from Ireland, has been one of the leading Irish-American voices on Capitol Hill for decades, serving as chairman of the Friends of Ireland and maintaining close involvement in US support for the Good Friday Agreement.

Brendan Boyle, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the only member of Congress with an Irish-born parent, said continued commitment to the Belfast peace accord remains essential.

“We need to have clarity because given the Good Friday Agreement, we know that it is an obligation that a referendum is called when it appears that a majority is there for unity,” he said.

The emergence of Neal and Boyle in such senior positions represents one of the strongest concentrations of Irish-American influence in Washington DC in recent years. Both have maintained close ties with Ireland and took part in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile congressional visit in 2019, which took in Dublin, Belfast, Derry and Donegal.

Despite his rise in Washington, Boyle says his connection to his father’s homeland remains strong.

“I still believe Donegal is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” he said. “It’s been too long since I’ve been back there, and I hope to return again next summer.”

For Irish America, the expected elevation of Boyle and Neal stands as a reminder of how immigrant families that arrived with little more than opportunity and ambition continue to shape decision-making at the highest levels of US public life.

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