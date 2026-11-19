FORMER 007 Pierce Brosnan has congratulated actor Robert Pattinson on being selected to take over the iconic role.

It was confirmed this week, after a very long wait, that Pattinson would be the new James Bond in the next Bond film, which is currently in development.

He takes over from Daniel Craig, who starred as the British spy in five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and finishing with No Time to Die in 2021.

Louth man Brosnan played Bond in four films, namely Goldeneye in 1995, Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, The World is Not Enough in 1999 and Die Another Day in 2002.

After Pattinson’s role was revealed yesterday, the Irish actor sent him a message of support via social media.

"Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond,” Brosnan wrote.

“You are going to be magnificent,” he added.

"I have fond memories of our time together making 'Remember Me’," Brosnan said.

“It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength.

"Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce."

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