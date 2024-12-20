New faces and old alliances in the 34th Dáil

The Irish Post's PETER KELLY joined Ministers, senior and new TDs in Leinster House in Dublin as the first day of the 34th Dáil began after the 2024 election...

Experiencing the first day of a new Dáil Eireann term recalls that first day back at school feeling. Familiar faces, some welcome, some not, butterflies, trepidation and a sense of the surreal. And that's just for the media.

Newly-elected TDs accompanied by spouses, family and friends in Leinster House savour the 'promised land' of the utopian environment. Particularly its symbolism, and the part they've hard-earned in it.

Sworn electoral enemies saunter past, polite in their un-acknowledgement of each other. It's almost overwhelming to the senses - a kaleidoscopic array of national faces and personalities all within feet of each other, swirling simultaneously.

A party leader here, a poll topper there, a Minister brushing past. A type of political Madame Tussauds, but they're all saying hello.

The arrival of 64 new TDs in the 34th Dáil is record breaking and renewing. Yet at the top of the pyramid, the renewal is different.

The twin-tier toppers of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael remain at the helm, albeit with relief than triumphalism.

The Civil War parties have coalesced into an unexpected and surprisingly sustainable alliance. Talk about pragmatism over policy.

For Sinn Féin this is a new, unexpected and unwelcome territory.

Republicans' posture has been as Government-in-waiting. Mary Lou McDonald for her populist prowess on the doorsteps is the chief asset. Yet trickle down electoral benefits were curtailed by a silent surge by the incumbents.

In-house troubles within republicanism was further compounded by the effects of unforeseen electoral opponents assisted by immigration controversies within traditional Sinn Féin areas.

Talk about a perfect storm to remain in Opposition. As an inner Dublin TD told me: "We were hammered."

But for the 'Dynasty Deputies', those offspring or family from former big political houses, their election is particularly gratifying, Cue Cork's Seamus McGrath, brother of former Finance Minister Michael, now EU Commissioner.

Add Dublin's Marie Sherlock, who famously ended career-criminal Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's political career, from a wide family legacy herself in the Irish Labour tradition.

And the star of all - Tyrone's Emer Currie, daughter of SDLP co-founder Austin, former Presidential candidate and Dublin West TD, and the pride of northern nationalism.

Former Senator, now Deputy Currie has strong west Dublin roots, and close camaraderie with constituency colleague, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

With an already impressive CV, Ms Currie is held in particular affection by campaigning Troubles' survivors and regarded as 'serious currency' by Dáil colleagues.

But in this new landscape, the particular and unlikely victors are the Independents.

Emerging from prior obscurity, we become more familiar with names such as Verona Murphy, Michael Fitzmaurice, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, Noel Grealish and a host of others.

Despite gaining disproportionate attention and significance, their kingmaker status is secured.

One insisted to me that they are all about policy, not prices, for their loyalty: "we're not for the Mercs and perks."

W.B. Yeats famously referred to Easter 1916 as the nation having been 'changed utterly'.

Roll on January 22, 2025 when the shape of Ireland's new government will be seen, those changes still curiously awaited. If indeed, any occur at all.