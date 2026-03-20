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Society’s myths endure despite the facts
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Society’s myths endure despite the facts

THE ESRI, the Economic and Social Research Institute, recently revealed some very interesting facts about immigration in Ireland.

Indeed, some of what they concluded was really quite startling and shows the level of misunderstanding and misinformation under which Irish society labours.

Let’s start with the fact that people think the population of immigrants in Ireland from outside the EU, the UK, or North America is 14%.

Let us be blunt about this and say that we are talking here about people who have black or brown skin. Those immigrants who are most noticeable to the Irish eye.

The actual figure is much less...

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See More: Emigration, Ireland

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