'A parent's worst nightmare': Teenage spectator dies following incident at Co. Donegal rally event

A TEENAGE spectator has died following an incident at a rally event in Co. Donegal on Saturday.

The boy, who gardaí said was in his mid-teens, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident at Trentagh, near Kilmacrennan during the Donegal International Rally.

Two other spectators sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Offering his condolences, independent councillor Jason Barr of Derry City and Strabane District Council called the tragedy 'a parent's worst nightmare came true'.

Footage appeal

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Saturday during the 12th stage out of 20 being held across three days from Friday to Sunday.

The day's remaining two stages were called off and a joint statement from Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club said Sunday's stages had also been cancelled as a mark of respect.

"As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland, Motorsport Ireland together with An Garda Síochána have begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident," added the statement.

"Motorsport Ireland are aware that video footage of the accident is circulating on social media and would ask anyone that sees it not to share it.

"Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club express their deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Gardaí echoed that appeal as they confirmed they were investigating the incident.

"An Garda Síochána is aware that images and video footage related to this incident are circulating on social media and messaging platforms," read a statement.

"We appeal to anyone who receives this content to refrain from sharing or reposting it further.

"The family of the deceased has requested privacy at this difficult time."

'Thoughts are with you all'

Councillor Barr said his thoughts were with all those affected by the incident.

"Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the young man who tragically lost his life this afternoon at the Donegal International Rally," he said.

"A parent's worst nightmare came true while their son was out spectating and enjoying a day of rallying in rural Donegal.

"I'm sure today's news will bring back a lot of pain for the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones at this event in previous years. My thoughts are with you all as well.

"Not to forget the rally driver and his co-pilot who were involved today. I'm sure their devastation is unthinkable, prayers to you both.

"An entire county and country, along with the wider rallying community, are in mourning.

"My thoughts and prayers are with you all."

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