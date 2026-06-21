Family of three brothers murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1976 receive compensation and apology

THE FAMILY of three brothers murdered by loyalist paramilitaries more than 50 years ago have received compensation and an apology from the PSNI.

John Martin, 24, Brian, 22, and Anthony Reavey, 17, were shot in their rural home in Whitecross, Co. Armagh on January 4, 1976 by the Glenanne Gang, which reportedly comprised members of the UVF and the security forces.

The two elder brothers died at the scene, while Anthony passed away just over three weeks later.

In an apology, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher acknowledged that 'the behaviour and failures of members of the RUC may have contributed to the murders'.

'Failures'

Phoenix Law said it initiated civil proceedings on behalf of Eugene Reavey, who lost his three brothers in the attack.

The law firm claimed that State actors had materially contributed to the deaths through collusion with paramilitaries.

It secured a £400,000 settlement following a trial which was heard in part before Mr Justice Kinney.

The compensation is made up of £175,000 from the PSNI and £225,000 from the Ministry of Defence.

In a statement, the Chief Constable apologised for the 'inadequacies in the investigation of these murders and acknowledges that these failures have caused additional distress' to the family.

He also accepted 'without reservation' that Mr Reavey and his brothers had no involvement whatsoever in any paramilitary or terrorist activity.

"The Chief Constable acknowledges and accepts that the behaviour and failures of members of the RUC may have contributed to the murders of John Martin Reavey, Brian Reavey and Anthony Reavey and to the loss suffered by the Plaintiff and his family," added the statement.

"The Chief Constable apologises unreservedly for any such behaviour and failures and for the enduring consequences that have flowed from them."

Phoenix Law described the outcome as 'a formal recognition that the State's conduct fell beneath the standard required by law, and that the suffering inflicted upon the family extended far beyond the night of January 4, 1976'.

"It is also a reminder that no lapse of time, and no institutional resistance can permanently deny justice to families prepared to pursue it," it added.

'Courage, determination and dignity'

Aoife Finnegan, Sinn Féin MLA for Newry and Armagh, described the result as a testament to the Reavey family's long campaign for truth and justice.

"Just over 50 years ago, John Martin, Brian and Anthony Reavey were brutally murdered in their home in Whitecross by the Glenanne Gang in a sectarian attack that targeted innocent men," she said.

"Eugene Reavey and the wider Reavey family have shown immense courage, determination and dignity in their pursuit of truth and justice over the past five decades.

"Collusion between British security forces and loyalist paramilitaries was not an aberration, but a defining feature of British State policy during the conflict.

"Today's 'financial settlement' is a testament to their campaign to get truth and justice.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand with all families in their efforts to achieve truth and justice."

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