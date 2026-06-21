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School pays tribute as teen who died in Co. Donegal rally incident is named
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School pays tribute as teen who died in Co. Donegal rally incident is named

Tadhg Callaghan-Carter had recently completed his Junior Cert examinations

A SCHOOL has paid tribute to a pupil who died following an incident at this weekend's Donegal International Rally.

Tadhg Callaghan-Carter, 15, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident at Trentagh, near Kilmacrennan at around 4.45pm on Saturday.

The remainder of the three-day event has been cancelled as a mark of respect and gardaí are investigating the incident.

'Unimaginable grief'

In a statement today, Tadhg's school in Letterkenny paid tribute to the teenager, who had recently completed his Junior Cert examinations.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that our school community learns of the sudden and tragic passing of our student, Tadhg Callaghan-Carter," said Saint Eunan's College.

"Tadhg had just completed his Junior Cert examinations and was preparing to enter Fifth Year this coming September.

"He was a deeply-valued and popular member of our school community and his loss will be felt deeply by his classmates, friends, teachers and everyone who knew him.

"We extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to Tadhg's parents, brother, sisters, extended family and his wide circle of friends at this time of unimaginable grief.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with them all.

"As a school community, we will come together to support one another, especially Tadhg's classmates and friends, over the difficult days and weeks ahead."

It added: "May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Prayer service

Saint Eunan's College confirmed it would be open tomorrow from 11am to offer support to students, parents, staff and the wider community.

A book of condolence will be open in the school's chapel, which will host a prayer service at midday.

Meanwhile, gardaí have said they are aware of images and footage of the incident being shared on social media.

"We appeal to anyone who receives this content to refrain from sharing or reposting it further," it added.

"The family of the deceased has requested privacy at this difficult time."

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See More: Donegal, Donegal International Rally, Motorsport Ireland

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