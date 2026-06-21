Police name man who died in Co. Tyrone tractor collision

POLICE have named a man who died in a collision involving a tractor in Co. Tyrone as 77-year-old Dessie Sheridan from Tattyreagh.

The great-grandfather died following the single-vehicle collision in the Fintona area outside Omagh on Friday evening.

"We were advised around 6pm on Friday of a collision involving a red Massey Ferguson 185 tractor in the Tullycunny Road area," said Detective Inspector Dave Stewart.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended.

"However, sadly Mr Sheridan was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any information or relevant camera footage, to contact investigators on 101.

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