Irish cinema season reaches its finale with Michael Collins screening in London

A SEASON celebrating some of the finest achievements of Irish filmmaking is coming to a close in north London with two final screenings exploring Ireland's history, identity and the legacy of emigration.

A Journey Through Irish Cinema, which has been running at the Phoenix Cinema in East Finchley since May, has brought together a series of landmark Irish films introduced by filmmaker Sé Merry Doyle, whose documentary John Ford: Dreaming the Quiet Man opened the programme.

The season has also featured Pat Murphy's Anne Devlin, Peter Lennon's influential documentary Rocky Road to Dublin and Jim Sheridan's Oscar-winning My Left Foot, giving audiences an opportunity to revisit some of the most significant works in modern Irish cinema.

The penultimate event, on Sunday, July 12, sees a screening of Neil Jordan's acclaimed historical drama Michael Collins at 2pm.

Released in 1996, the film stars Liam Neeson in the title role, alongside Aidan Quinn, Alan Rickman and Julia Roberts. It traces the life of the revolutionary leader from the War of Independence through the negotiations surrounding the Anglo-Irish Treaty and the divisions that culminated in the Civil War.

The film was widely praised on its release for its ambitious portrayal of one of the most pivotal periods in Irish history and received several major international award nominations.

Following the screening, the audience will be joined by Aengus Collins O'Malley, a grandnephew of Michael Collins, for a post-film discussion.

Collins O'Malley is a founding member of the Collins Society and has spent many years researching and promoting the life and legacy of the revolutionary leader. Organisers say the discussion will offer audiences a unique opportunity to hear personal and historical insights into one of the most significant figures in modern Irish history.

Curator Sé Merry Doyle said the season was designed to celebrate the breadth of Irish cinema, from historical drama and documentary to stories reflecting Ireland's changing society and culture.

The Phoenix Cinema, one of Britain's oldest purpose-built cinemas, has become a regular venue for Irish film events and community screenings.

The season concludes the following Sunday with a final film and guest discussion, bringing to an end a programme that has examined Irish history and identity through some of the country's best-known filmmakers.

A SEASON celebrating some of the finest achievements of Irish filmmaking is coming to a close in north London with two final screenings exploring Ireland's history, identity and the legacy of emigration.

A Journey Through Irish Cinema, which has been running at the Phoenix Cinema in East Finchley since May, has brought together a series of landmark Irish films introduced by filmmaker Sé Merry Doyle, whose documentary John Ford: Dreaming the Quiet Man opened the programme.

The season has also featured Pat Murphy's Anne Devlin, Peter Lennon's influential documentary Rocky Road to Dublin and Jim Sheridan's Oscar-winning My Left Foot, giving audiences an opportunity to revisit some of the most significant works in modern Irish cinema.

The penultimate event, on Sunday, July 12, sees a screening of Neil Jordan's acclaimed historical drama Michael Collins at 2pm.

Released in 1996, the film stars Liam Neeson in the title role, alongside Aidan Quinn, Alan Rickman and Julia Roberts. It traces the life of the revolutionary leader from the War of Independence through the negotiations surrounding the Anglo-Irish Treaty and the divisions that culminated in the Civil War.

The film was widely praised on its release for its ambitious portrayal of one of the most pivotal periods in Irish history and received several major international award nominations.

Following the screening, the audience will be joined by Aengus Collins O'Malley, a grandnephew of Michael Collins, for a post-film discussion.

Collins O'Malley is a founding member of the Collins Society and has spent many years researching and promoting the life and legacy of the revolutionary leader. Organisers say the discussion will offer audiences a unique opportunity to hear personal and historical insights into one of the most significant figures in modern Irish history.

Curator Sé Merry Doyle said the season was designed to celebrate the breadth of Irish cinema, from historical drama and documentary to stories reflecting Ireland's changing society and culture.

The Phoenix Cinema, one of Britain's oldest purpose-built cinemas, has become a regular venue for Irish film events and community screenings.

The season concludes the following Sunday with a final film and guest discussion, bringing to an end a programme that has examined Irish history and identity through some of the country's best-known filmmakers.

A SEASON celebrating some of the finest achievements of Irish filmmaking is coming to a close in north London with two final screenings exploring Ireland's history, identity and the legacy of emigration.

A Journey Through Irish Cinema, which has been running at the Phoenix Cinema in East Finchley since May, has brought together a series of landmark Irish films introduced by filmmaker Sé Merry Doyle, whose documentary John Ford: Dreaming the Quiet Man opened the programme.

The season has also featured Pat Murphy's Anne Devlin, Peter Lennon's influential documentary Rocky Road to Dublin and Jim Sheridan's Oscar-winning My Left Foot, giving audiences an opportunity to revisit some of the most significant works in modern Irish cinema.

The penultimate event, on Sunday, July 12, sees a screening of Neil Jordan's acclaimed historical drama Michael Collins at 2pm.

Released in 1996, the film stars Liam Neeson in the title role, alongside Aidan Quinn, Alan Rickman and Julia Roberts. It traces the life of the revolutionary leader from the War of Independence through the negotiations surrounding the Anglo-Irish Treaty and the divisions that culminated in the Civil War.

The film was widely praised on its release for its ambitious portrayal of one of the most pivotal periods in Irish history and received several major international award nominations.

Following the screening, the audience will be joined by Aengus Collins O'Malley, a grandnephew of Michael Collins, for a post-film discussion.

Collins O'Malley is a founding member of the Collins Society and has spent many years researching and promoting the life and legacy of the revolutionary leader. Organisers say the discussion will offer audiences a unique opportunity to hear personal and historical insights into one of the most significant figures in modern Irish history.

Curator Sé Merry Doyle said the season was designed to celebrate the breadth of Irish cinema, from historical drama and documentary to stories reflecting Ireland's changing society and culture.

The Phoenix Cinema, one of Britain's oldest purpose-built cinemas, has become a regular venue for Irish film events and community screenings.

The season concludes the following Sunday with a final film and guest discussion, bringing to an end a programme that has examined Irish history and identity through some of the country's best-known filmmakers.

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