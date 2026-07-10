The sound of Ireland, and keeping the tradition alive

KILLARNEY musician Niamh Ní Charra is best known for her years as a featured fiddler with Riverdance.

She has long balanced deep roots in the Sliabh Luachra tradition but augmented by a willingness to explore beyond it.

Niamh took time out to answer our questions...

What are you up to?

Currently, I am working on two talks I am giving in the near future. Since I am both a musician and archivist, I seem to be in demand now for giving talks! I will be presenting a talk on 100 years of women in Irish Traditional Music, at PRONI [Public Records Office Northern Ireland] Belfast, during the All-Ireland Fleadh there in August.

I have given various versions of this talk over the last few years, linked to my work as a founding member of FairPlé, a volunteer organisation seeking gender balance in the production, performance, promotion, and development of Irish traditional and folk music.

I am also working on a talk I will be giving in Foxford, Co. Mayo, in October, on the connection between Irish music and both Basque and Breton musics, which is partly funded by the EU to mark Ireland’s presidency.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

There are so many, because Irish music is so layered, but one that has resurfaced for me recently is Clannad’s Harry’s Game, the first song in Irish to feature on Top of the Pops.

We lost Moya Brennan there recently and she is such a huge loss, and was an amazing inspiration to so many, myself included.

Which musician or singer has most influenced you?

I’ve mentioned Moya, but there are so many others too. Máiread Ní Mhaonaigh, Paddy Glackin, Michelle O’Sullivan, Liz Carroll, Delores Keane, Kevin Burke, and then bands like Horslips, De Dannan, Solas, Lúnasa, Clannad, and Altan.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Derrynane Beach, on the Iveragh Peninsula in County Kerry, but I don’t get there often enough!

Of your various disciplines (fiddle, concertina, vocals), does any one have the edge in your affections?

It’s like choosing a favourite child, so no! It really depends on my mood, although vocals came much later for me and I’m more comfortable hiding behind an instrument!

Is there an instrument you would like to try?

Charles Wheatstone was a physicist who invented the concertina. I’d love to try out some of his other inventions, but not all survived!

What has been your favourite venue?

Again there are so many. I’ve been privileged to play all over the world with my own band, with Riverdance and with Carlos Núñez and there are so many amazing venues to choose from.

I’ve played all types of venues too including the QE2, colosseums, beaches, churches, a wine museum (that was fun!), ice rinks, boxing rings — the list goes on!

I played Radio City Music Hall with Riverdance, on its 10th anniversary during St Patrick’s week, and that was pretty special. Launching my first album in the Acoustic Club in my home town of Killarney was also pretty special to me!

You’re from Kerry — are your family roots there too?

No, my father got a teaching job in Killarney, which is why I was born and raised there, but he was from Galway City, and my mother was from Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick. I grew up listening to Sliabh Luachra music but also lots of musicians from Galway and would visit often to play.

Which living person do you most admire?

I am currently working at the University of Galway as an archivist where I am processing Mary Robinson’s archive and she is one amazing woman.

The first female President of Ireland, she has had an impressive 60-year career with human rights at its core, and I can’t wait to finish cataloguing so people can access the material and understand just how significant her contribution has been, both nationally and internationally, to improving the rights of individuals.

Pantomime or opera?

Panto – but Irish language panto, in particular! (Nothing against opera either though – there are some real bangers!)

What piece of music would make you get up and leave a party?

Not so much a genre, but a volume thing! I’ve always been so protective of my hearing, but I genuinely don’t enjoy music when it’s blasted and hurts my ears! I feel if the music is too loud, you can’t actually hear it anymore, ironically!

Do you think Irish music still carries a burden of history — famine fields, emigration, oppression, rebellion, religion — or is it finally shrugging that off?

I wouldn’t call it a burden so much as a connection and a responsibility. Irish music, like all folk music, is the music of the people, and carries with it the history, memories and emotions of the people.

Even folk songs written about current events will eventually become historic, so I don’t think there’s any getting away from it, and I think this connection to the past is really important.

There’s no need for us to get bogged down with our past though, but it’s important to know where we come from, and to not repeat the errors of the past too.

What do you believe in?

Decency. If we are decent to each other, regardless of backgrounds, faiths, etc., the world would be so much better. And if you’re going to leave a mark, let it be a positive one.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Compassion, resilience, tolerance, patience.

What would be your motto?

Never accept the status quo.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Surround yourself with people who can bring the best out in you (musically and metaphorically), and challenge you to be the best version of yourself.

Have confidence in your own compositions and share them more (I took that advice on my last album!).

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

You mean apart from my musical instruments?! A Kerry seascape in oils painted by my mother Olivia (she’s an amazing artist).

An Irish language poem about me written by my grandfather, Seán, in a birthday card when I was around 10. I have it framed, and love it. And lastly, I have a gorgeous poster designed by Barry Britton for Ballyshannon Folk Festival, where he featured me on concertina.

It’s a framed, signed version I was gifted by the festival at the end of my gig.

What’s the best thing about Killarney?

The landscape. It truly is wonderful.

...and the worst?

It gets a little busy during the summer tourist season!

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

That would have to be my partner, Kevin Corbett, who also happens to be a wonderful guitar player and graphic designer...

Niamh Ní Charra’s latest album Donnelly’s Arm is available from Copperplate

Also available from Copperplate

Niamh Ní Charra: From Both Sides

Niamh Ní Charra: Happy Out

Niamh Ní Charra: Cuz, A tribute to Cuz Teahan

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