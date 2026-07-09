'Momentous day': Landmark cancer survivor legislation passes in Ireland

NEW legislation which gives cancer survivors the ‘right to be forgotten’ has been passed in Ireland.

The landmark law, titled the Insurance (Disregard of Certain Medical History and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2026, which has become known as the ‘Right to Be Forgotten’ legislation, passed through the Oireachtas this week.

It means, for the first time under Irish law, insurers must disregard cancer-related medical history when assessing applications for mortgage protection insurance.

The rule applies once the applicant meets the “defined criteria”, a government spokesperson confirmed this week.

“Today marks a hugely important moment for cancer survivors and their families," Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris said.

“For too long, people who have come through cancer have continued to face barriers buying a home, switching a mortgage, or providing security for their families, long after treatment had ended,” he added.

“This legislation removes those barriers and will make a meaningful difference by putting fairness, dignity, and certainty into law.”

During the passage of the legislation Government amendments reduced the required remission period from seven years to five years and increased the mortgage protection threshold from €500,000 to €650,000.

“This legislation demonstrates what is possible when politicians, policymakers, stakeholders, patient advocates and industry come together in a spirit of constructive partnership,” the Tánaiste added.

“By working together, we have helped deliver an outcome that will make a real and lasting difference to people’s lives,” he added.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Nikki Gallagher has welcomed the development.

“We began the ‘Right to be Forgotten’ campaign in 2021 because the financial discrimination experienced by survivors was a double injustice,” she said.

“The upheaval and devastation of a cancer diagnosis was compounded years later when survivors faced endless paper trails and hiked insurance premiums to access something as basic as mortgage protection insurance—without which they cannot access a mortgage.”

She added: “This has now been brought to an end.

“We want to pay enormous tribute to the patients and survivors who have had to tell their stories to advance this campaign and to Prof. Mark Lawler from Queen’s University in Belfast, who has been a trailblazer in campaigning for the ‘Right to be Forgotten’ not just in Ireland, but across Europe.

“We want to thank all members of the Oireachtas for listening to us, attending our many briefings, reading our many campaign materials, and taking action. Finally, a huge thank you to Tánaiste & Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, Minister of State Robert Troy and Minister of State Catherine Ardagh for progressing this legislation and taking our amendments on board.

“This a momentous day, and collectively, we have made a real and lasting difference in the lives of so many cancer survivors.”

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