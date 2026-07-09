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Luxury Irish castle named among top 10 hotels in Ireland and UK
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Luxury Irish castle named among top 10 hotels in Ireland and UK

A LUXURY Irish castle has been named among the top 10 hotels in Ireland and the UK.

Lough Eske Castle in Donegal has been recognised in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026.

The five-star castle hotel, which is located just outside Donegal Town, achieved a score of 93.33 in the Best Resorts in the U.K. & Ireland category, placing it alongside some of the most renowned luxury properties across Ireland, Scotland and the UK.

Lough Eske Castle (Pic: Chris Heavey)

It features alongside the likes of Adare Manor in Co. Limerick, The Europe Hotel in Co. Kerry and the Ballyfin in Co. Laois, who also made the list.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Lough Eske Castle has been named among the Top 10 Hotels in the UK and Ireland in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards,” Lough Eske Castle’s General Manager Donal Cox said.

“This is a huge honour for the entire team and a wonderful recognition of the care, passion and attention to detail that goes into every guest experience here at the castle.”

He added: “To be included alongside such exceptional hotels and resorts is incredibly special, particularly as these awards are voted for by Travel + Leisure readers.

“We are very proud to represent Donegal on an international stage and to continue welcoming guests from Ireland and around the world to experience the magic of Lough Eske Castle.”

Set on a secluded lakeside estate at the foot of the Bluestack Mountains, Lough Eske boasts an historic setting and an award -winning spa.

Also on the Top 10 list for 2026 are Ashford Castle in Co. Mayo, Sheen Falls Lodge in Co. Kerry, Mount Juliet Estate in Co. Kilkenny, Ballynahinch Castle Hotel in Co. Galway and Dromoland Castle in Co. Clare.

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See More: Donegal, Lough Eske Castle, Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026.

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