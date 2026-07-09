Dublin’s new Lord Mayor promises to prioritise public safety

THE newly elected Lord Mayor of Dublin has confirmed ensuring public safety in the city will be among the priorities of his time in office.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Daryl Barron was officially installed as the 359th Lord Mayor of Dublin last week, succeeding outgoing Lord Mayor, Councillor Ray McAdam.

Representing the Donaghmede Local Electoral Area since 2019, Lord Mayor Barron brings “extensive community sector, finance, and corporate governance experience to the Mansion House” a spokesperson for the Mayor’s office confirmed.

In his inaugural address, he outlined his plans for the role, which will have the theme ‘Our Dublin’.

“A great capital city cannot survive on potential alone; it survives on delivery, which in turn, enables it to thrive.,” he said.

“When foundational pillars like security, cleanliness, and housing, fracture, civic trust fractures with them.

“This year, we restore that trust. By going back to the basics, which underpin our great city, we will put our vibrant communities back on the map.”

He added: “The Mansion House will not be a place of passive stewardship; it will be an engine room of executive action.

“From the street corners to this council chamber, we will clear the litter, build the homes our people deserve, and ensure public security is treated as a basic essential, not a luxury."

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