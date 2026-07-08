FAI passes motion supporting fulfilment of Nations League fixtures against Israel

THE FAI has passed a motion supporting the fulfilment of its upcoming Nations League fixtures with Israel.

The games, both of which are set to be played at neutral venues, have been the subject of a campaign calling for them to be boycotted.

The motion passed at tonight's EGM despite a meeting last November voting overwhelmingly in favour of submitting a motion to UEFA to suspend Israel from European football.

Members of the FAI's General Assembly were asked at tonight's meeting if they supported the games going ahead as to do so would be detrimental to Irish football.

The motion read: "While acknowledging the strength of feeling regarding support for Palestine and the upcoming UEFA Men's Nations League fixtures, that the members recognise the profound impact that any non-fulfilment of UEFA fixtures would have on Irish football as a whole and on its future development, and accordingly endorses the Association fulfilling its obligations in respect of those fixtures."

The motion passed by 75 votes to 32 with three abstentions.

The FAI board says the result provides it with the support to continue making decisions in the interest of Irish football.

"The Association understands and respects the views expressed by its members, as well as players and staff, supporters, campaigners, members of the public and the Irish footballing community in relation to the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League fixtures between Ireland and Israel," read a statement.

"The Association will continue to liaise with various stakeholders and support the Ireland squad for its upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign."

Ireland is due to play its away fixture against Israel at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday, September 27.

Ireland's corresponding home fixture will take place behind closed doors at the TSC Arena in Bačka Topola, Serbia on Sunday, October 4.

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