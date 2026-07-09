Benefit fraud falls by £60m after ‘naming and shaming’ introduced

BENEFIT fraud in Northern Ireland has fallen by £60m in the past year newly released figures reveal.

Annual results show that in 2025 benefit fraud across the region dropped to £170.9m compared with £233m in 2024.

This marks a 1.7% reduction in total benefit spends year on year.

During the same period public referrals of fraud increased by 25 per cent in comparison with the previous year.

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has attributed the reduction in fraud cases to his department’s “zero-tolerance approach” which he says he “makes no apology for”.

“Fraud is not a victimless crime,” he said as the figures were revealed this week.

“Individuals who cheat the system are taking support from those who need it most – family, friends and neighbours,” he added.

“Rates of fraud, however, remain too high and we can’t be complacent.

“While the reduction in fraud and error is a welcome development, it would be imprudent to expect this trend to continue without sustained efforts and investment into the Department’s counter fraud and error activity.”

He explained: “Last year, I announced the reintroduction of the practice of naming those who have been convicted of benefit fraud.

“This level of transparency is crucial in helping to deter those who may consider committing fraud and demonstrates my unstinting commitment to protect resources intended for those in genuine need.”

Minister Lyons said discussions are ongoing with HM Treasury over the potential sharing of savings from tackling benefit fraud and error with the Executive.

“I will continue to seek Executive support for the investment required which will allow us to reinvest the share of savings generated to programmes that support people with barriers to employment, particularly those with disabilities or health conditions,” he said.

“This is a key priority for me; it aligns with Programme for Government goals to reduce economic inactivity, tackle poverty and social exclusion, and support inclusive economic growth across Northern Ireland.”

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