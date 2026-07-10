Tributes paid to DRS founder Fiona Recker

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Fiona Recker, the founder and Group Chief Executive of DRS Bond Management Limited, who has died after a long illness.

In a statement, the company said Ms Recker had been unwell for many years but had continued to lead the business with "commitment and dedication to the end". A private family funeral is due to take place later this month.

Ms Recker co-founded London-based DRS Bond Management with Chris Davies in 2009, at a time when the financial crisis had left many construction firms struggling to obtain traditional banking facilities. Together they built what became one of the UK's leading independent specialists in surety bonds, helping contractors and developers secure alternatives to conventional bank guarantees.

Under her leadership, DRS developed a strong presence in both Britain and Ireland, advising companies across the construction, engineering and infrastructure sectors. The firm's philosophy was that surety bonds could release working capital, reduce pressure on banking facilities and give businesses greater flexibility to grow.

Before establishing DRS, Ms Recker had built an impressive corporate career, holding senior governance and statutory roles with a number of major international companies. These included luxury goods group Compagnie Financière Richemont, printing giant St Ives plc, mining multinational Anglo American, property consultancy Chesterton International and construction conglomerate Trafalgar House. That experience gave her a deep understanding of corporate governance, financial restructuring and the complex bonding requirements of large organisations.

She became widely respected for her detailed knowledge of the surety market and for helping clients negotiate fair and workable bond arrangements. Colleagues credited her with combining technical expertise with a practical understanding of the commercial pressures facing contractors and developers.

Irish businesses were an important part of her work. In 2018 she led the DRS Building Opportunities Roadshow, which travelled across Ireland in partnership with organisations including the British Irish Trading Alliance, the Construction Industry Federation and The Irish Post. The initiative aimed to introduce Irish construction firms to the benefits of surety bonds and encourage greater cross-border business links.

Speaking at the time, Ms Recker said DRS believed "surety is transformational" and expressed her ambition to make the product more widely available throughout Britain and Ireland.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, DRS also sought to reassure contractors that surety capacity remained available despite unprecedented economic uncertainty, continuing to arrange multi-million euro and pound bond facilities for clients while adapting to tighter underwriting conditions.

Her death marks the loss of a respected figure in a highly specialised corner of the financial and construction industries. Friends and colleagues have remembered Fiona Recker as a determined business leader whose expertise, resilience and vision helped establish DRS as one of the best-known names in the UK and Irish surety market.

Irish Post owner and publisher Elgin Loane said: "Fiona was a remarkable businesswoman whose vision, resilience and integrity earned her enormous respect on both sides of the Irish Sea. She was a great friend to our community, a great friend of The Irish Post. She was always generous with her time and was totally committed to strengthening business links between Britain and Ireland. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time. Rest in peace."