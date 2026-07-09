Jail for domestic abuser whose victim required emergency brain surgery after ‘horrific attack’

A DOMESTIC abuser who severely beat his partner and locked her in his house overnight has been jailed.

Derek McManus was sentenced yesterday at Laganside Crown Court for domestic abuse offences, grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault.

The 54-year-old, who hails from Limavady in Co. Derry, was sentenced to three years and two and a half months in prison and three years and two and a half months on licence.

His victim was granted a five-year restraining order.

“On Saturday 5th October 2024 we received a 999 call from a concerned neighbour, after the victim in this case went to his home address seeking help,” the PSNI’s Detective Superintendent Kerry Brennan said.

“McManus had severely beaten her and locked her in his house overnight,” she explained.

“He had subjected her to a horrific sustained assault, resulting in emergency brain surgery after suffering a bleed on her brain.”

She added: “McManus is a violent and dangerous individual.

“We commend her bravery in coming forward and supporting the police investigation resulting in her getting justice.

“Anyone who commits domestic abuse crimes of any nature in our community will be investigated thoroughly and everything will be done to bring them before the courts.

“If you are suffering domestic abuse in any form, or are concerned about someone you know, please reach out for help.”