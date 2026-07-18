Planting hope on Ireland's edge

WHEN John S. Doyle and his wife Anne bought two exposed acres on the north Sligo coast three decades ago, they inherited little more than grass, rushes and the full force of the Atlantic.

Few would have imagined that the windswept field would eventually become a flourishing woodland, orchard and garden.

Yet that unlikely transformation forms the heart of Salt Wind, Rising Water: Planting a Wood on Ireland's Wild Atlantic Coast, one of the most quietly uplifting Irish nature books to appear this year.

Doyle, well known to Irish readers for his long career in journalism and broadcasting, turns his attention away from politics and current affairs to tell a deeply personal story about landscape, patience and belonging.

Part memoir, part nature writing and part practical account of restoring land, the book follows the couple's decades-long effort to coax trees into surviving on a coastline battered by salt spray, Atlantic gales and unforgiving winters.

The woodland itself becomes a central character.

Trees fail, others flourish, birds arrive, wildlife returns and the seasons dictate the rhythm of life. Rather than presenting nature as something to conquer, Doyle writes about learning to work with it, adapting plans to suit the realities of the land instead of imposing grand designs upon it.

Equally important is the community that helped shape the project. Neighbours, local farmers, artists and fellow gardeners all contribute advice, encouragement and practical help, reminding readers that creating a place is rarely a solitary achievement. The book celebrates not only the planting of trees but also the relationships that grow alongside them.

Although rooted firmly in County Sligo, its themes are universal. Climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental restoration provide a quiet backdrop, but Doyle avoids preaching.

Instead, he demonstrates through lived experience that meaningful environmental change often begins with modest acts carried out consistently over many years.

Beautifully illustrated on its cover with imagery reflecting Ireland's Atlantic landscape, Salt Wind, Rising Water will appeal to gardeners, walkers, birdwatchers and anyone who has ever dreamed of creating a place of their own.

More than simply a gardening memoir, it is a meditation on resilience, stewardship and the enduring relationship between people and the Irish landscape.

In an age of instant results, Doyle's story offers a timely reminder that some of life's richest rewards take decades to grow.

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