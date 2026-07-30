The story of a town built on kindness

FOR HUNDREDS of years, the people of Rosscarbery have looked after one another in times of enormous hardship, and today that tradition continues through its Meals on Wheels service.

That spirit of community is the focus of new research by Rosscarbery Heritage, whose latest project is about how generations of local people have responded to hunger, poverty and isolation with kindness.

For Clodagh Connaughton the project is not just a hobby.

Originally from Dún Laoghaire, Clodagh has lived in the Rosscarbery area for more than 20 years.

"It's so important to listen to the people who have stories to tell, and if we didn't have our archive, those stories would be lost," she said.

Rosscarbery's story extends far beyond its famous landmarks.

Clodagh points to evidence of Neolithic monuments, ringforts, and an early Christian monastery that all add to a place "so rich in layers".

It is also the site of St Fachtna’s Cathedral, which is the smallest cathedral in Ireland.

The town has a strong connection with the Quaker community at nearby Castle Salem.

"Their ethos was very community orientated," she said. "I thought it was interesting that Castle Salem was here and also the fact that William Penn visited."

During the Famine, two soup kitchens were opened in Rosscarbery to provide food for the many locals facing starvation.

That local compassion also continued through the work of the Sisters of Mercy, who arrived in the town in the late 1800’s.

"The nuns were always regarded as being very supportive of the community and were discreet in their support," Clodagh said.

"All the families of Rosscarbery knew that the convent gates were always open. If people were in trouble or needed anything, the nuns would make sure they got it."

The sisters built cottages by their convent where girls learnt lacemaking, sewing and craftwork, helping them become financially independent.

While community care has evolved over time, Clodagh believes it has always been part of the fabric of life in West Cork.

"Before Meals on Wheels was set up, there would probably have been an unofficial caring for neighbours because people used to bring food," she said.

"It's very common that if there's a funeral, no one in the family has to cook for ages because people would bring food. That's tradition."

That tradition became official in 1984 when local volunteers established Rosscarbery's Meals on Wheels service.

In the beginning around 35 meals a week were being delivered to the elderly; today that number has grown to over 160 meals a week.

"It's a hive of activity in the kitchens," Clodagh said. "Then there's a team of volunteers that delivers them."

For those receiving the meals, the visits also help stave off loneliness and isolation.

"It's not just about getting food. It's the chat, someone checking in and catching up on the gossip."

Clodagh believes the service reflects something distinctive about the Irish in general.

"I've lived all over, in Australia and England, and that ethos of helping people out is strongest here. When the community comes together, you can feel it. It's tangible."

One aspect of the service that particularly resonates with her is what she calls its sense of reciprocity.

"Some of the people receiving meals now would actually have been volunteers in their own time. It's the cycle of life."

For Clodagh, Rosscarbery's greatest strength is its remarkable history and the people who continue to write its next chapter.

"It has lovely rolling hills, the landscape is beautiful, the people are lovely, and you're right by the coast," she said. "We have so many great things in Rosscarbery."

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