Community members meet President Connolly at London Irish Centre

MEMBERS of the Irish community in London have enjoyed an afternoon in the company of President Catherine Connolly.

The President visited the London Irish Centre (LIC) in Camden today, while on the second day of her first official visit to Britain.

There she met with LIC CEO Séamus MacCormaic, who gave her a tour of the site, as well as Rosaleen Blair, who is Chair of the organisation's board of trustees.

She also met staff and volunteers as well as many of the people who use the services provided at the venue.

The engagement took place after President Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery spent the morning at the Chelsea Flower show.

Tomorrow the pair will make their way to Leeds, where the President will make a speech at Leeds University, where she studied more than 40 years ago.

Following that they will visit the Leeds Irish Centre and go on to meet with the Leeds Irish Health and Homes charity.