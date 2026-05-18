President Connolly 'delighted' to meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace

THE Irish President has met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

During their meeting, which took place on the first day of President Catherine Connolly’s first official visit to Britain, the Irish head of state invited the King to make a state visit to Ireland.

It would be the second such visit by a British monarch, following that of King's Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2011.

This was followed by a state visit to the UK by President Michael D. Higgins in 2014, in what was the first of its kind by an Irish president.

"As President of Ireland, I was delighted to meet this afternoon with His Majesty King Charles, when I appreciated very much the warm welcome which he extended," President Connolly said today.

"King Charles knows Ireland well and has been a positive voice for peace and reconciliation,' she added.

"In our discussion, we were mindful of the unique relationship as close neighbours and our intertwined history, recalling the significant State Visit of Queen Elizabeth to Ireland in 2011, as well as the State Visit here of former President Higgins in 2014.

"I was very pleased therefore to extend an invitation to King Charles to pay his own State Visit to Ireland," the President confirmed.

"I am sure that he will receive the warmest of welcomes and this will represent a further deepening of our relationship as neighbours and as friends."

President Connolly will spend three days in England this week, with a series of engagements taking place across London and Leeds.

Earlier this morning the President, who took over the role from former Irish President Michael D Higgins last November, attended the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith.

There she and her husband Brian were treated to Irish dance and musical performances before taking time to meet with members of one of the cultural centre’s Irish language classes.

Ms Connolly also made an address at the event, where she reflected on the experience of Irish emigration to Britain.

She said there was "hardly a sector" of British life that had not been influenced by the Irish.

"The Irish contribution to British society is as diverse as can be imagined," she added.

"From the arts and culture, to healthcare, education, construction and infrastructure, as well as professional, scientific and technical services."

Later today the President will attend an event hosted in her honour at the Irish Embassy in London.