Fundraiser for family of Armagh native who died following Northamptonshire collision close to hitting target

A FUNDRAISER supporting the family of an Irish man who died following a collision in Northamptonshire is close to hitting its target.

Barry Mee was seriously injured in the collision on April 12, from where he was airlifted to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire and sent to the critical care unit.

The Armagh native, who moved to north London at the age of four with his family, underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure and swelling to his brain, but remained unresponsive.

A fundraiser was launched to help support his care and his family while he was in hospital, but Mr Mee, who was aged in his 40s and had moved to Northamptonshire in 2020, died in hospital on May 2.

Confirming his death via his GoFundMe page, friend Joseph Young said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the devastating news that Barry has passed away from his injuries.

“Barry passed peacefully at 12.15am on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Ultimately, his injuries suffered in the accident were just too severe.

“He was a devoted father, son, brother and friend, and words cannot express the loss his family and all who knew him are now feeling.

“The family are deeply grateful for the kindness, generosity and support shown over the past weeks.

“The fundraiser will continue to stay open for a couple more weeks to support Barry’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Tributes have flooded in on the site for Mr Mee, a father-of-one who was a well-known musician and DJ.

He leaves behind friends and family across his hometown of Keady in Armagh as well as in Edgware, where he grew up and attended St James' Catholic High School in Colindale, and in Raunds, Northamptonshire where he was living with his 13-year-old son Thomas.

“Barry moved from Armagh to Edgware, Middlesex at just four years of age, alongside his big brother Stephen,” his GoFundMe page confirms.

“From the beginning, the GAA community became a central part of their lives.

“Barry, Stephen and their dad, Peter, all played with St Kiernan’s GAA Club in Edgware, where they formed lifelong friendships.

“Barry also played hurling in Kingsbury and represented London at under age level, including a memorable tour to Ireland in the early 1990s — something of which he was always proud.

“Outside of sport, Barry’s greatest love was music.

“He is a well known singer, guitarist, and DJ, performing across London and beyond. His talent, warmth and generosity made him a familiar face on the music scene, and he even took part in charity recordings with Ginger Melodian, giving his time and voice to help others.

“In 2020, Barry moved with his young son, Thomas, to Raunds in Northamptonshire, where he quickly became an integral part of the local community.

“Barry was warmly welcomed to the area and made strong friendships, many of those have greatly supported the family in the past weeks since the accident happened.”

It adds: “Barry has long been one of the most recognisable and well-loved faces in London’s Irish music community.

“Whether he was performing a soulful solo set, spinning records as a DJ, or collaborating with legendary groups like The Bible Code Sundays, Barry brought a unique energy and undeniable talent to every stage he touched.

“Barry was also an accomplished pool player and took part in various leagues, making friends wherever he went.”

Mr Mee was repatriated to Keady in Armagh, where his funeral took place at St Patrick’s Church on May 14.

The fundraiser for his family, which has a target of £50k, has currently raised just over £41k.

Click here to make a donation.

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