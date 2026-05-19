‘Racist abuse’ of Dublin Rose condemned by Festival CEO

THE Rose of Tralee festival has condemned racist abuse directed at the newly crowned Dublin Rose.

Suad Mooge was chosen as the 2026 Dublin Rose following a selection event held this month.

The medical scientist, who was born in Sligo but raised in the capital, will now represent Dublin at the Rose of Tralee International Festival in Kerry this August.

However following her selection, the 25-year-old faced a torrent on online abuse questioning her Irish identity.

In a statement addressing the matter, Rose of Tralee CEO Anthony O’Gara said they “unequivocally condemn the racism and abuse directed at Suad”.

“There is no place for this behaviour, online or otherwise,” he added.

“No individual should be subjected to it, and we commend Suad for the dignity and strength she has shown.”

He added: "Suad Mooge is the 2026 Dublin Rose, chosen by her community from an exceptional group of thirty-eight women, and a worthy and popular winner.

“We are proud to have such an accomplished woman represent Dublin at this year’s Festival.”

Mr O’Gara further confirmed that the Festival “celebrates Irish women from every background, culture and community, at home and around the world”.

“That has always been at the heart of the Festival and remains central to who we are today,” he explained.

The CEO added that the organisation would “not be engaging further on this, nor amplifying commentary that seeks to misrepresent Suad or the Festival”.

“The Festival wholeheartedly supports Suad and we look forward to welcoming her on her exciting journey to Tralee in August and indeed through the rest of her year as the Dublin Rose,” he said.

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