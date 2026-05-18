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IN PICTURES: President Connolly enjoys warm welcome at Irish Cultural Centre in London
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IN PICTURES: President Connolly enjoys warm welcome at Irish Cultural Centre in London

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has enjoyed a warm welcome at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this morning.

The President’s visit to the popular site in West London was the first engagement of her busy three-day visit to Britain this week.

While there, she and her husband Brian were treated to Irish dance and musical performances before taking time to meet with members of one of the cultural centre’s Irish language classes.

President Catherine Connolly and her husband Brian enjoyed musical and Irish dance performances by Ceoltóiri and Scoil Rince Céim Óir while visiting the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this morning (Pic: Maxwells)

Ms Connolly also made an address at the event, where she reflected on the experience of Irish emigration to Britain, adding that there was "hardly a sector" of British life that had not been influenced by the Irish.

"The Irish contribution to British society is as diverse as can be imagined," she said.

"From the arts and culture, to healthcare, education, construction and infrastructure, as well as professional, scientific and technical services," she added.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event…

President Connolly pictured with members of Scoil Rince Céim Óir, which was founded in 1992 and has dancers of every age group

President Connolly and her husband Brian watched musical and Irish dance performances at the Hammersmith centre this morning

President Connolly pictured with members of Ceoltóiri ICC who performed at the event this morning (Pics: Tony Maxwell/Maxwells Photography)

President Connolly has begun a three-day trip to Britiain today

See More: Britain, Hammersmith, Irish Cultural Centre, President Catherine Connolly, Visit

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