Irish Post Shop
Gardaí seek witnesses to collision which left two men dead and four more people injured
News

Gardaí seek witnesses to collision which left two men dead and four more people injured

A RENEWED appeal has been issued this week following a collision in Donegal which left two men dead and four other people in need of hospital treatment.

The two-vehicle incident happened on the N15 in Birchhill at around 2pm on May 16.

Two men in one vehicle, who were aged in their 20s and 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of that vehicle, a man and a woman in their 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Four people injured in the collision were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment

From the second vehicle, a man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were also brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This week Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anybody who was at the scene who has not yet spoken with Gardaí is asked to make contact,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on 074 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Collision, Donegal, Witness Appeal

Related
News 1 week ago

E-bike rider left with serious injuries following Tipperary collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Witness appeal after cyclist dies following collision in Co. Laois

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Witness appeal after pensioner dies in Dublin collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

IN PICTURES: President Connolly enjoys warm welcome at Irish Cultural Centre in London

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

The Irish charity helping older people combat loneliness in London

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

President Connolly begins three-day visit to Britain where meeting with King Charles is expected

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

SPFL join Hearts in condemning Celtic Park pitch invasion as police slam post-match violence

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Taxi driver punched and spat at in racially-motivated attack in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man arrested by gardaí investigating Dublin death is released without charge

By: Gerard Donaghy