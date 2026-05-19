Gardaí seek witnesses to collision which left two men dead and four more people injured

A RENEWED appeal has been issued this week following a collision in Donegal which left two men dead and four other people in need of hospital treatment.

The two-vehicle incident happened on the N15 in Birchhill at around 2pm on May 16.

Two men in one vehicle, who were aged in their 20s and 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of that vehicle, a man and a woman in their 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

From the second vehicle, a man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were also brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This week Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anybody who was at the scene who has not yet spoken with Gardaí is asked to make contact,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on 074 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

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