Orla Kiely and Laura Whitmore among guests at Irish Embassy reception for President Catherine Connolly

MEMBERS of the Irish community from across the UK enjoyed a reception with President Catherine Connolly last night.

The event, held at the Irish Embassy in London, welcomed community leaders, politicians and cultural figures for an evening honouring Ireland’s head of state during her first official visit to Britain.

Presenter Laura Whitmore and fashion designer Orla Kiely were among the guests, as was Paralympian Katie-George Dunlevy, Lord Alf Dubs and architect Angela Brady.

SDLP MPs Claire Hanna and Colum Eastwood were also in attendance.

Hosted by the Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser and his wife Deirdre, the event rounded off the first day of President Connolly’s three-day visit to Britain this week.

Earlier in the day she enjoyed a visit to the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith before attending Buckingham Palace for an historic meeting with King Charles, where she invited the monarch to make a state visit to Ireland. An invitation she has since confirmed he has accepted.

Today, the President and her husband Brian McEnery will visit the Chelsea Flower Show before making their way to the London Irish Centre in Camden.

Scroll down for more images from last night’s event…

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