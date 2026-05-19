Police patrols increased after ‘threatening email’ sent to schools in Antrim

A PSNI investigation has been launched after an email described as “threatening” was sent to schools and businesses across Co. Antrim.

“Police received reports today, Tuesday 19th May, of an email having been sent to multiple schools and businesses in the County Antrim area,” the police force confirmed.

“Officers are investigating the contents included within this email, and are conducting a number of enquiries,” they added.

The PSNI has increased “reassurance patrols” in the areas affected today, “in order help keep our communities safe”, they said.

The SDLP's Antrim Councillor Roisin Lynch has condemned those responsible.

“This threatening message and reports of a hoax attack have caused understandable fear and anxiety among school communities and families across Antrim,” she said.

“It was a deeply sinister act clearly designed to cause disruption and distress and it is difficult to understand what could motivate someone to target children, parents and school staff in this way.”

She added: “I welcome the swift response from police, emergency services and schools to reassure pupils and parents and ensure people’s safety.

“No parent should have to fear for their child’s safety when sending them to school and no young person should have their education disrupted by threats of this nature.

“I would encourage anyone with information to cooperate fully with the police investigation.

“I hope this incident is confirmed to be a hoax as soon as possible, the person behind this is apprehended and that school communities can return to normal without any further disruption or concern.”

The PSNI has urged anyone to report anything suspicious to police on their 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.

“Police will also be engaging with anyone affected including schools, businesses and our partner agencies throughout the course of today as our enquiries continue,” they added.

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