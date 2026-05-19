Two men arrested in Scotland in Nicholas Gordon murder investigation

TWO men have been arrested in Scotland in connection with the investigation into the murder of Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Gordon.

Mr Gordon died days after he was assaulted by intruders at an apartment building in Belfast last week.

The 51-year-old died in hospital on Saturday, May 16, following the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, May 12.

A murder instigation was launched over the weekend, the PSNI confirmed.

Two men have since been arrested in Scotland in connection with that investigation.

“Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of 51-year-old Nicholas (Nicky) Gordon in east Belfast,” the police force confirmed this week.

“Mr Gordon was assaulted in the Holywood Road area of Belfast on Tuesday, 12th May and sadly passed away in hospital as a result of his injuries on Saturday, 16th May,” they added.

The men, aged 25 and 31, were arrested in Scotland yesterday afternoon (May 18) by officers from Police Scotland.

“Arrangements will be made for their return to Northern Ireland where they will be questioned by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” the PSNI confirmed.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.

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