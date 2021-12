MEMBERS of the Golden Shamrock Club in Nottingham enjoyed some festive fun at their Christmas party this month.

The group, which is based at Nottingham’s Irish Centre, came together at the Greyfriars Social Club in Carlton.

There club manager Paul Reddington cooked up a tasty turkey and ham Christmas meal for everyone in attendance, while DJ Shelley provided the entertainment.

The afternoon was completed with a spot of ballroom dancing and a gala raffle.