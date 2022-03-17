Sun shines as St Patrick’s fun gets underway in Leeds

THOUSANDS enjoyed the return of the St Patrick’s Parade in Leeds this week which was bathed in sunshine and led by a number of special guests.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Asghar Khan led the procession and was joined by Ireland’s Finance Minister Seán Fleming and Sarah Mangan, Ireland's new Consul General for the North of England, and the Conservative peer Lord Jonathan Cain.

Some 39 groups from across the city took part in the parade, which was followed by a showcase of the best live Irish music and dance which was held in Millennium Square.