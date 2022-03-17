Sun shines as St Patrick’s fun gets underway in Leeds
(PICS: Pete Fawcett)

THOUSANDS enjoyed the return of the St Patrick’s Parade in Leeds this week which was bathed in sunshine and led by a number of special guests.

Crowds gathered for the St Patrick's 2022 celebrations in Leeds (PICS: Pete Fawcett)

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Asghar Khan led the procession and was joined by Ireland’s Finance Minister Seán Fleming and Sarah Mangan, Ireland's new Consul General for the North of England, and the Conservative peer Lord Jonathan Cain.

Tommy Harrington, a founder member of Leeds Irish Centre, cut the ribbon to start the parade (PIC: Pete Fawcett)

Some 39 groups from across the city took part in the parade, which was followed by a showcase of the best live Irish music and dance which was held in Millennium Square.

Scroll down for more of the action from the Leeds event...

(PICS: Pete Fawcett)

(PICS: Pete Fawcett)

(PICS: Pete Fawcett)

(PICS: Pete Fawcett)

(PICS: Pete Fawcett)

