IN PICTURES: How Leeds’ Irish community celebrated Ireland’s national day

LEEDS was bathed in a sea of green this week as St Patick’s celebrations got underway.

There was a huge turnout in for the city’s annual parade, which got off to a brilliant start on a cold day.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Abigail Marshall was among those in attendance on the day, which also welcomed Ant Hanlon of the Leeds Irish Health and Homes charity and Deirdre O’Flaherty, the Vice Consul General of Ireland in Manchester.

The parade began at the Millennium Square on Sunday, March 16 at 11am and travelled a circular route.

Live entertainment was on offer all day at the square, with performances from local acts such as the Leeds Irish Choir, Sean Harrington, Luke Flear, Leeds Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann and local Irish dance schools.