Dedicated volunteer Luke Kitching named Luton Irish Person of the year

THE Luton Irish Forum’s Luke Kitching has won Luton and District Irish Person of the Year 2022.

The award is sponsored by local Irish butcher Gerry Taylor.

Mr Kitching is a Trustee and Treasurer at Luton Irish Forum (LIF).

During lockdown, he was part of LIF's Befriending Service, keeping in touch with many isolated members and also doing their weekly food shop.

He was part of an initiative that collected 8,436 food items for a Christmas Food Bank Appeal for Luton Food Bank, Noah Enterprise and two local schools.

On receiving the award, Mr Kitching said: “I feel honoured to have been recognised by my community.”

When not involved in local charity and voluntary work, Mr Kitching teaches Irish dancing.

He has danced at World Championship level and believes that Irish dancing has instilled in him great life skills as well as giving him some fantastic friendships.

He also recently passed his ACCA Accountancy exam.

Mr Kitching claims what he loves most about volunteering is “seeing the amount of people that our work benefits across the wider community through all the different services offered”.