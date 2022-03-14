Manchester Irish community show solidarity with Ukraine as St Patrick's parade returns

THOUSANDS of people came out to line the streets of Manchester over the weekend as St Patrick’s Day celebrations returned to the city.
Marcella Wilkinson (left), President of the Mayo Association of Manchester, walks in the parade (PICS: Kevin Gallagher/Irish Post)
Members of the Irish community were out in force to welcome back their popular parade, which was cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19.
The Galway Assocation in Manchester's parade float (PICS: Kevin Gallagher/Irish Post)
A lone pipe band played the tune Pack up your Troubles as the parade set off from the Irish World Heritage Centre, in Cheetham Hill, on Sunday, March 13.
Ready for action at the Irish World Heritage Centre (PICS: Kevin Gallagher/Irish Post)
It was led by the Lord Mayor of Manchester, Councillor Tommy Judge and Mayoress Carole Judge.
Parade ready in Manchester (PICS: Kevin Gallagher/Irish Post)
Members of the Ukrainian community were also positioned at the start of the parade, bearing with their yellow and blue flag, in a show of solidarity with the embattled nation, currently being invaded by its neighbour Russia.
Scroll down to see all the action from the Manchester St Patrick's Parade 2022...
PICS: Kevin Gallagher/Irish Post
