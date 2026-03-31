Mayo couple bring a taste of home to London with The Dynamic Spud

AN IRISH couple from Co. Mayo are making their mark in London after opening a jacket potato café that has quickly become a favourite among the capital’s Irish community.

Karen Muldowney and her partner Conor Joyce moved to London two years ago before deciding to take the leap into hospitality.

“We would reminisce about when we were in university in Galway. There used to be a jacket potato shop called Couch Potato,” Karen said. “So we started to put together a business plan.”

After searching for the right location, the pair settled on Junction Road, where they opened The Dynamic Spud last August.

Initially conceived as a jacket potato shop, it has evolved in response to customer demand, many of whom were looking for a traditional Irish breakfast as well.

The move has proven popular, with Karen estimating that around 80 per cent of their customers are Irish.

“It’s important we lean into that, and now people call us the Irish café,” she said.

Despite its strong Irish identity, the café has also attracted a diverse clientele.

“The jacket potato is so versatile; we are also really popular with a lot of vegans. We do a vegan breakfast as well, and potatoes are a staple for many of them," she said.

At the heart of the business is a focus on fresh, homemade food and affordability, values the couple say are central to their ethos.

“We put a lot of effort into our food; the chilli con carne is homemade, and we have homemade coleslaw,” Karen said. “We have no additives or anything like that, and everything is really good quality.”

Popular menu items include their curry cheese jacket potato, a hit with younger Irish customers, while their “Dynamic Molly”, a twist on a Bloody Mary, has also found a following.

Beyond the food, it is the sense of community that has set The Dynamic Spud apart.

“It's a lovely place for people because all our customers end up speaking to each other,” Karen said. “It really feels like a community here, which is so rare in London.”

She recalled one regular customer whose absence sparked concern among staff and fellow patrons.

“We had an older man who used to come in every day, and he hadn’t been in in a while, so we started ringing around. He was very sick, but he’s okay now and doing much better,” she said.

Moments like these reflect the close-knit atmosphere they have worked hard to create.

“We want to be sincere and genuine; greet everyone who comes in and say your pleases and thank yous.”

The café has also benefited from word of mouth and social media exposure, including a visit from Irish designer Margaret O'Connor, who shared her experience online.

Looking ahead, the couple have ambitions to grow the business, with plans already underway to expand their offering.

“We’ve got a bigger fridge so we can now sell our sauces and sides as well, kind of like a little Irish shop,” Karen said.

While future locations in cities such as Manchester and Birmingham are part of their long-term vision, their immediate focus remains on their London customer base.

For Karen, the journey has also reinforced the importance of community for Irish people living abroad.

“London can be a lonely place, and it’s a good thing to find your community,” she said. “Irish people are so supportive; the number of people that say, 'How can I help you?'"

As The Dynamic Spud approaches its first anniversary, it is clear that it has grown into a home away from home for many in London’s Irish community.

You can find your Irish breakfast or jacket potato: here

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