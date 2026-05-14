Sisk tops out at landmark project in south London

SISK has topped out on a landmark new residential project in south London.

The Irish firm has reached the significant milestone in its works on Block S&T which is part of their client Greystar’s Pearl Yard Bermondsey residential development.

Located on the site of the former Peek Freans biscuit factory, the blocks will include 472 apartments spread across two high-rise residential blocks, along with spa and swimming amenities.

Once complete they will deliver over 500,000 square feet of new living space.

Sisk’s milestone comes as the firm continues to strengthen its UK business.

The company recently appointed Ger Hayes as Managing Director of Sisk Construction UK.

Hayes was previously Managing Director of the Sisk’s southern business unit.

The move follows the integration of Sisk UK North and UK South, into a single business unit, which will now focus on “commercial, healthcare and residential sectors” a Sisk spokesperson confirmed.

“Well done to our site team and client Greystar on achieving this important project milestone,” Steven McGee, Sisk COO of UK & Ireland Steven McGee said this week.

“Sisk is building a growing reputation with blue-chip clients, creating further opportunity for us across the UK,” he added.

“To support this growth, we have appointed Ger Hayes as Managing Director of Sisk Construction UK and integrated our building teams from UK North and UK South into one national business unit,” he explained.

“This structure mirrors those of our target blue-chip clients, facilitating better integration across the UK.”

Formerly known as The Bermondsey Project, the Pearl Yard Bermondsey scheme has seen the long-dormant former factory site transformed in just three years.

One of the largest brownfield regeneration projects currently under way in London, once complete it will provide 1600 new homes in the capital.

Sisk was appointed to deliver the Block S&T project in October 2024.

To date the firm has installed more than 1,742 pre-cast panels, 472 prefabricated utility cupboards and 708-bathroom pods at the site.

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