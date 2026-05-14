Schoolchildren among winners of new Luke Kelly bursary

TWO schoolchildren are among eight musicians who will receive a €1k bursary to help support their work.

Johnny Joyce, 10, who attends Mullingar Educate Together National School in Co. Westmeath, and 13-year-old Julia McCarthy Dillon, who attends Mountmellick Community School in Co. Laois, were both announced as recipients of the inaugural Luke Kelly Bursary this week.

The new initiative, named after the iconic Irish singer, who was a co-founder of The Dubliners, is designed to support emerging voices in Irish folk music.

Each recipient receives a €1k bursary, along with mentorship and a performance platform at the Dublin City Council Luke Kelly Festival which takes place later this month.

Daniel Doherty, 19, from Ashbourne in Co. Meath is also among the recipients, along with Finglas musician Jack Nico, Jacqui Ní Fhaoláin from Wicklow, Christina Collins from Leap in West Cork, primary school teacher Aoife Maguire, from Marino in Dublin and David Harris from Blessington in Co. Wicklow.

Originally intended to support six artists, the bursary was expanded to eight recipients following the “exceptionally strong standard of submissions received from across the country” a Dublin City Council spokesperson confirmed.

“Chosen from a significant nationwide response, the eight bursary recipients span generations of emerging folk talent, reflecting the depth and diversity of voices currently emerging within the Irish folk tradition,” they added.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam said the recipients “should be very proud of what they have achieved”.

“To be selected from such a strong field is a real mark of their talent, their promise and their commitment to the great Irish folk tradition,” he said.

“This year, my theme as Lord Mayor is Celebrating Dublin. That means celebrating Dubliners who have shaped our city, lifted our spirits and carried our stories far beyond our shores,” Mayor McAdam added.

“Luke Kelly did that in a way few others ever have. His voice, his music and his social conscience remain part of the soul of Dublin.

“But celebrating Dublin also means celebrating the next generation.

“These bursary winners are carrying that spirit forward through song, storytelling, authenticity and heart.

“Dublin City Council is proud to support them with a bursary, mentorship and a platform at the Luke Kelly Festival in Smithfield, where new voices will stand proudly alongside the legacy of one of Dublin’s greatest.”

The bursary recipients were selected by a judging panel which included music promoter Leagues O'Toole, Paula McCann on behalf of the Luke Kelly family, and members of Dublin City Council.

The Dublin City Council Luke Kelly Festival takes place in Smithfield Square on May 23 and 24.

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