Sharon Shannon says filming documentary on her life was ‘nostalgic and moving’

SHARON Shannon has revealed that filming a documentary on her life and career proved a ‘nostalgic trip down memory lane’.

The traditional Irish music star is the focus of a new television show which explores everything from her upbringing in rural Co. Clare to the key moments in her career and the stages she has performed on around the globe.

“It’s been a nostalgic and moving trip down memory lane looking back on my life and career for this documentary,” Shannon said this week as a broadcast date for RTÉ’s Tradfluencer – The Sharon Shannon Story was confirmed.

“Music has brought me huge joy throughout my life, and I’ve loved sharing the tunes with audiences worldwide,” she added.

“I’m so grateful to all the musicians and singers who have collaborated with me over the years, and I loved getting together with many of them while filming the documentary.”

The show, which will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on May 18, features a raft of Shannon’s friends and collaborators.

They include Adam Clayton, Imelda May, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mike Scott, Paul Brady, Steve Earle, Francis Black and Dónal Lunny.

Mary Coughlan, Lisa Canny and Mundy have also taken part, with each artist sharing their perspective on Shannon’s musicianship and approach to collaboration.

The documentary also explores Shannon’s personal story, where she reflects on her experiences of loss, her ongoing experience of anxiety and the importance of music as a constant in her life.

“I’m so excited for audiences to see the film and I hope they enjoy the music,” Shannon added.

Tradfluencer – The Sharon Shannon Story airs Monday 18 May on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.35pm

Watch the trailer here...

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