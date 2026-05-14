UK’s dementia missing persons scheme adopted in Ireland

A UK scheme which provides support for people who go missing while living with dementia has been adopted in Ireland.

An Garda Síochána and the Health Service Executive (HSE), confirmed their support of the Herbert Protocol, at the International Dementia Conference in the Athlone Springs Hotel, this week.

The Protocol involves a simple form that assists when a person living with dementia or with support needs gets lost or goes missing.

The form, completed by family carers, contains valuable information about the person which can quickly be passed to the police if the person goes missing.

It includes a description of what the person looks like, a recent photo, any medicine they take, important phone numbers to call, and places from their past where they find comfort and familiarity.

“The Herbert Protocol was first established in the UK, where it has been used many times to help police and other agencies quickly and safely locate missing people who have dementia,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed this week.

“An Garda Síochána and the HSE’s support of the Herbert Protocol will raise awareness of this initiative nationally and help support the over 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland,” they added.

“If a loved one is reported missing, the family hands this pre-completed form directly to An Garda Síochána.

“This eliminates the need for Gardaí to conduct lengthy interviews during the critical first hour of a search, allowing Gardaí to deploy resources immediately to the locations where the person is most likely to be found.”

The protocol is named after George Herbert, a British war veteran from the Normandy landings who lived with dementia.

After he went missing a few times, his local police realised they needed a better way to look after vulnerable people.

The idea was to step in early and lower the risks, which led to the Herbert Protocol being created.

Assistant Commissioner Roads Policing & Community Engagement, Catharina Gunne has welcomed the new inititative.

"An Garda Síochána works continuously with our partners to preserve and improve the safety of all members of our society,” she said.

“Our work with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, AGE Friendly Ireland, the HSE and other stakeholders has led to the adoption and support of the Herbert Protocol in An Garda Síochána, to ensure we meet the needs of the community and keep people safe.”

She added: "The Herbert Protocol has proven to be a very useful mechanism for sharing vital information in the early stages of an incident where a vulnerable person goes missing, and it is the hope of An Garda Síochána that the use of the Herbert Protocol in Ireland will provide some relief to families and carers at a very stressful and worrying time, resulting in swift, successful conclusions to incidents of missing loved ones.”

Paul Maloney, from the HSE’s National Dementia Services said seeing An Garda Síochána embracing the Herbert Protocol is “fantastic”.

"Dementia affects the individual, and the entire family unit,” he explained.

“Worrying about a loved one wandering is incredibly stressful for families.

“To help, we are using the Herbert Protocol, and it is fantastic to see An Garda Síochána embracing the use of this tool.”

He added: “It is a simple, proactive tool that helps families prepare key information.

“It ensures that if a loved one has gone missing, Gardaí have everything they need to start searching immediately, helping to keep vulnerable people safe while supporting their independence”