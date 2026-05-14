Crack cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis worth €97k seized in Dublin raid

GARDAÍ have seized drugs worth an estimated €97k in a raid in Dublin this week.

Garda targeted a premises in Finglas yesterday afternoon as part of an operation targeting criminal activity.

They discovered a range of controlled drugs as well as cash and mobile phones.

“Gardaí have seized suspected crack cocaine, diamorphine, cannabis and alprazolam with an estimated total value of over €97,000 in Finglas, Co. Dublin yesterday, Wednesday 13th May 2026,” the police force said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“During the course of a search under warrant, Gardaí seized various controlled drugs with a value of approximately €97,000; as well as cash and six mobile phones to the value of over €11,500,” they added.

Two men and two women, all aged in their 40s, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

They are being held at a Garda station in the West Dublin area and the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.