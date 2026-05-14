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Crack cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis worth €97k seized in Dublin raid
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Crack cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis worth €97k seized in Dublin raid

GARDAÍ have seized drugs worth an estimated €97k in a raid in Dublin this week.

Garda targeted a premises in Finglas yesterday afternoon as part of an operation targeting criminal activity.

The items seized during the raid in Dublin (Pic: Garda.ie)

They discovered a range of controlled drugs as well as cash and mobile phones.

“Gardaí have seized suspected crack cocaine, diamorphine, cannabis and alprazolam with an estimated total value of over €97,000 in Finglas, Co. Dublin yesterday, Wednesday 13th May 2026,” the police force said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“During the course of a search under warrant, Gardaí seized various controlled drugs with a value of approximately €97,000; as well as cash and six mobile phones to the value of over €11,500,” they added.

Two men and two women, all aged in their 40s, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

They are being held at a Garda station in the West Dublin area and the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

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See More: Drugs, Dublin, Raid

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