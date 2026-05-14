Belfast shop caught selling cigarettes and vapes to children

A SHOP in Belfast has been banned from selling cigarettes and vapes after being caught selling them to children.

Snack City in College Avenue was given a 12-month ban from selling tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products, including e-cigarettes and vapes, at Belfast Magistrates Court this week.

It followed an investigation into the shop by Belfast City Council following complaints that it was selling cigarettes and vapes to children.

“Belfast City Council officers organised test purchase exercises,” a Council spokesperson explained.

“During these exercises both cigarettes and vapes were sold to child volunteers,” they added.

Following the court hearing a 12-month Restricted Premises Order was issued against business owner Mr Abdul Shakoor Shinwari.

A Restricted Sales Order was also issued preventing Mr Shinwari from selling tobacco and nicotine inhaling products from any location for a period of 12 months.

“It is illegal for a retailer to sell either tobacco products or nicotine inhaling products (including e-cigarettes/ vapes) to anyone under the age of 18,” the Council spokesperson said.

“Tobacco and nicotine-inhaling product legislation in Northern Ireland is enforced by district council Tobacco Control Officers, who support businesses to operate good practice and comply with the law,” they added.

Recent figures show 15 per cent of children and teens In Northern Ireland vape regularly.

The research into vaping habits revealed that a fifth of young people in the region have tried a vape at least once.

Of those who do vape regularly, only half reported having any issues purchasing nicotine inhaling products.

“Health professionals agree that children and young people should not vape – these products can be highly addictive and cause damage to developing lungs and brains,” the Council spokesperson said.

“The potential harm of long-term vaping is yet to be fully understood.”

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