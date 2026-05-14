Two leading Irish construction firms launch joint venture

TWO of Ireland’s leading family-run construction firms have launched a joint venture which is set to bolster the nation’s housing market.

Construction industry heavyweights John Sisk & Son and leading housebuilders D/RES Properties have confirmed their newly established firm Arden - which is set to deliver housing projects across the country.

“Arden brings together complementary strengths and a shared commitment to delivering high-quality housing,” Sisk CEO Paul Brown said this week.

“Our focus is on working collaboratively to support well-planned, sustainable communities.”

Now launched as a fully independent company, Arden will support the delivery of large-scale, multi-tenure residential-led community developments in Ireland.

It was initially formed to deliver the neighbourhood development of Foothills, Killinarden in South County Dublin.

It delivered that project in partnership with South Dublin County Council, the first units of which will launch this September.

“This Joint Venture with Sisk and the formation of Arden is the powerful combination of two-family legacies to assist in the institutional delivery of large residential developments across Ireland,” D/RES Properties CEO Patrick Durkan said.

“As the market is maturing and the scale of Government ambition is to deliver larger multi-tenure schemes which require development and financial expertise, alongside the execution and construction expertise, we feel that Arden is a great proposition to drive value for all stakeholders,” he added.

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