Belfast-born artist documents Troubles era in series of powerful paintings deemed a 'warning to us all'
Culture

Belfast-born artist documents Troubles era in series of powerful paintings deemed a 'warning to us all'

ARTIST David Sandlin’s latest exhibition explores the Troubles era in his childhood home of Belfast.

Born in the late 1950s, Sandlin grew up in the city during the 1960s and 70s, as the violence of the Troubles drastically escalated.

Sandlin’s family was Protestant, but siblings had married into Catholic families and due to continued threats against them, his family decided to move to Alabama in the United States.

David Sandlin's 'Belfast Bus'
Advertisement

Removed from the civil war in Northern Ireland, Sandlin found himself growing up in rural Alabama, part of a divided America where religious, political, cultural and racial divisions reeked with familiarity.

These burning, dual realities have remained central to the artist’s work, the latest of which is inspired by the Troubles and is now being exhibited at the Owen James Gallery in New York.

“A multi-medium artist, Sandlin moves narratives through complementary projects: paintings, drawings, screenprints and unfolding screenprinted books as well as comic books,” the gallery explains.

“In these, moral judgements are made as politicians and religious leaders alike are cast as snake-oil salesmen,” they add.

“The devil works behind the scenes, revelling in the chaos he creates. All the while sinners and innocents both try to find a way to persevere.”

The collection is being exhibited at the Owen James Gallery in New York
Advertisement

Through Belfaust, Sandlin sets the stage in war-torn Belfast, where the main protagonists are Bill & Betty - a young couple trying to survive the chaos.

Their lives are put in jeopardy by Carl, Bill’s evil doppleganger, who is really the manifestation of Mephistopheles (an agent of Lucifer in the tale of Faust).

The largest of Sandling’s paintings in this series centres on an exploding red double-decker bus, indicative of the prevalence of car and pipe bombs used to wreak havoc and revenge throughout the Troubles.

This scene presents Bill’s view of the situation, a general, if simplistic, understanding of the death and flames that reach into all corners.

Blocking-in the scene from either side are the famous wall murals of Belfast, one representing the republican nationalists and the other the Ulster loyalists.

Two smaller paintings in the series also reflect this same scene, but from different viewpoints: Betty’s (who is appalled) and Carl’s (who is thrilled).

Advertisement
Sandlin's work is inspired by his childhood in Belfast

“The dense paintings are populated with many of the figures and character types that have become synonymous with the Troubles: hunger-striker Bobby Sands, King Billy (William of Orange) as well as men of the Orange Order, hooded fighters of the IRA and UVF, Thomas Cromwell, the Black & Tans, Boris Johnson and, close by, the Horsemen of the Apocalypse,” the Gallerty explains.

“The Troubles “ended” in the peace treaty of 1998, here in America, our civil war ceased in 1865, and yet, the root causes of both these violent chapters lack sufficient resolution,” they add.

“History is key to the future, and we are perhaps at a turning point again.

Recently, both Brexit and the Trump Administration have tapped into veins of angry nationalism and populism.

“As they grow they threaten to awaken the havoc and violence of the past.

“David Sandlin’s paintings are reflections on history by one who has lived, and suffered, through it, not just studied it.

Advertisement

“They are personal and powerful warnings to us all.”

David Sandlin: Belfaust is open to view at the Owen James Gallery until June 5, 2021.

For further information click here.

See More: Art, Belfast, David Sandlin, New York, Owen James Gallery, Troubles

Related

Irish girl, 12, chosen to represent Earth Day with original song pleading for Joe Biden to protect environment
Entertainment 6 days ago

Irish girl, 12, chosen to represent Earth Day with original song pleading for Joe Biden to protect environment

By: Rachael O'Connor

Could any of these become Ireland's new flag if Irish unity referendum passes?
Culture 1 week ago

Could any of these become Ireland's new flag if Irish unity referendum passes?

By: Harry Brent

Three-book shortlist announced for second annual John McGahern Book Prize
Culture 1 week ago

Three-book shortlist announced for second annual John McGahern Book Prize

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Scottish GAA club reveals exciting redevelopment plans
Sport 1 hour ago

Scottish GAA club reveals exciting redevelopment plans

By: Irish Post

Warm welcome for blues of any shade in the spring garden
Home & Garden 2 hours ago

Warm welcome for blues of any shade in the spring garden

By: Charlie Wilkins

New project will document the lives of diverse mix that make up the London Irish community
Life & Style 2 hours ago

New project will document the lives of diverse mix that make up the London Irish community

By: Irish Post

Tributes paid following death of ‘phenomenal’ businessman and former Kerry footballer Pat O'Carroll
News 2 hours ago

Tributes paid following death of ‘phenomenal’ businessman and former Kerry footballer Pat O'Carroll

By: Mal Rogers

Player profile #2 - Will Ferry - one of Ireland and Southampton's most highly rated talents
Sport 4 hours ago

Player profile #2 - Will Ferry - one of Ireland and Southampton's most highly rated talents

By: Rudi Kinsella